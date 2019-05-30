Hot Off the Press: RISMedia Releases ‘Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide’

New team-focused publication on sale now at a discounted rate for limited time

RISMedia, the leader in real estate news and information, today released a new, comprehensive publication focused on the creation and management of real estate teams. The new book, “RISMedia’s Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide,” combines proprietary research, relevant, comprehensive data, and the expert insights of dozens of top-performing teams from across the country to help real estate professionals increase business by building or expanding an agent team.

Following its release of “Power Teams: The Complete Guide to Building and Managing a Real Estate Agent Team,” in 2009, the “Ultimate Team Guide” provides updated analysis of the guiding principles, legalities, financial structures, delegation strategies, technology and lead gen solutions and more, of leading teams from around the nation. The publication expands on some of the most significant insights from “Power Teams” that veteran or aspiring team leaders can use to empower themselves and establish and maintain a thriving business.

“While many of the basics of forming a team have remained the same, the industry and the team segment have also experienced vast changes over the past 10 years,” said RISMedia CEO and Publisher John Featherston. “As the team format becomes increasingly popular, it’s important to lay the groundwork with these established basics while also balancing them with the new resources and methodologies that are making today’s real estate teams a growing trend.”

RISMedia’s Ultimate Real Estate Team Guide also takes the recent advances in technology and modern business strategies to showcase alternative methods for reaching an elevated level of success, so agents can choose from myriad solutions to help them quickly reap the benefits of the agent team format. By following the guide’s expert insights and real-world examples of the strategies that work, agents can be on their way to building a profitable team or expanding the one they already have.

“In the world of real estate teams, there is no one-size-fits-all solution; however, the path ahead will be easier for those who educate themselves and thoroughly understand why it is best to structure your team appropriately,” Featherston said. “RISMedia’s Ultimate Team Guide lays out that path with go-to information and interviews from the industry’s greatest team success stories.”

“RISMedia’s Ultimate Guide to Real Estate Teams” is available now for a limited time at a discounted price of $39.95. Copies of the guide will be shipped on a first come, first serve basis. Click here to order your copy today!