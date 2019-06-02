Blockchain Market Leader ShelterZoom Adds Three High-Level Advisors

ShelterZoom, creator of the first blockchain-based real estate purchase and rental deal platform, has announced three new additions to its advisory board. These industry leaders bring a wealth of e-commerce, financial services, technology and blockchain experience from companies that include SoftBank, S&P Global, Citrin Cooperman and Genesis Block.

The new advisors are:

David Rosenbaum is a principal at Citrin Cooperman and a practice leader of the firm’s Technology and Risk Advisory Consulting group. He has more than 40 years of experience in the information technology field and is a third-generation entrepreneur. Rosenbaum served as CEO, president and chief technologist at RCS, which joined Citrin Cooperman in 2015. Prior to forming RCS, he had a successful career on Wall Street managing and building front- and back-office cutting-edge technology systems for a variety of clients, including Merrill Lynch, Chase Manhattan Bank and First Wall Street Corporation.

Content Square 1.

Andrew I. Pedvis, CFA, is a senior member of the Genesis Block advisory group. He has significant experience advising financial services clients with product strategy and implementation in the blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) spaces. Previously, Pedvis led product development at both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. At S&P Global, he also held leadership roles within the structured finance, credit risk advisory, and fixed income research areas.

Mr. Satoshi Okada has served as Alibaba Group vice president and also on the board of directors of Alibaba.com Japan since May 2007. Mr. Okada has also served as a director of GDS Holdings Limited and Baozun; both are SoftBank invested/affiliated companies from 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Okada held various management positions within the SoftBank Corp. group since 2000. Mr. Okada is also well known as a pioneer of network backup security for Cheyenne Software and Computer Associated in Japan.

“We are thrilled to welcome David, Andrew and Satoshi as advisors,” says Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO and co-founder of ShelterZoom. “They bring a wealth of experience in e-commerce, technology, blockchain, Wall Street investment banking and other areas that will play a critical role in ShelterZoom’s evolution from a real estate technology company to the leader of a new digital era of deal, contract and transaction management. Their collective belief in ShelterZoom’s team and unique business model are further proof that we are poised to shake things up in real estate, finance, legal, education, government and other large-scale industries.”

Content Square 2.

The new advisors join ShelterZoom on the heels of its recent Mithra Contract announcement and speaking slot at South by Southwest. Mithra Contract is a next-generation, digital legal contract and transaction management platform. Mithra Contract represents the first time that any individual or organization can make deals, create contracts and close transactions on immutable, auditable and transportable tokens—all secured in their digital wallet.

For more information, please visit www.shelterzoom.com.