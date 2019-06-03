Power Teams: How to Elevate Your Leadership Skills

We seem to see leadership as a rare, mysterious, elusive and difficult skill to develop, even though there have been tens of thousands of books, programs and guidelines all developed to define how to be a good leader. In researching the topic for this piece, I read no less than 15 articles on leadership…and my Audible account is overflowing with leadership books. One might even say I’ve embraced this journey to be a better leader—at times kicking and screaming, and others with grace and gratitude.

In all the research I’ve done, several concepts continually make the “lists” associated with how to be a good leader:

Get really clear. Be really clear on what the vision is for your team, as well as the values and goals. Then, communicate that vision—in addition to the values—to ensure that your team members are working toward that common goal alongside you.

Content Square 1.

Focus on solutions. Problems occur, ranging anywhere from deals falling through, homes failing inspections to buyers purchasing a car one week before closing. When things derail, you can choose to look at the problem, or you can focus on the solution. Remember, only one of these options will make you a better leader.

Be a leader, not a life preserver. Teach your team how to problem-solve. When they come to you with a challenge, help them find their way out of the problem instead of fixing it for them. By elevating their skills, you’ll grow as a leader.

Own the problems in your organization. When there’s a challenge in your organization, the first place you need to look is in the mirror. What could you have done differently? Was it a training issue, or a lack of clarity? Did the employee or team agent know what was expected?

Content Square 2.

Be willing to own mistakes and course correct when needed. As you look in the mirror, be able to admit that you could have done better. Own up to the mistake and vow to learn from it. If you operate with the mindset of there being no failure, only feedback, then every mistake is an opportunity for growth and improvement. Be self-aware and willing to grow and change. Be willing to get uncomfortable, and always strive to be and do better.

Be willing to have difficult conversations. The conversations a leader has to have can be uncomfortable, even the ones with yourself. If you aren’t willing to have these difficult conversations, you’re doing a disservice to everyone on your team, especially yourself.

Create the culture and be a culture keeper. Leadership is service, and service is leadership. Have a servant’s heart and always drive the culture within your team. If you don’t believe in it, no one else will.

Content Square 3.

Never settle for good enough. This is especially important when it comes to yourself. Be clear with expectations and standards and lead by example.

Leadership is a skill, not just a natural-born talent. Great leaders are developed. At some level, we’re all born leaders. We simply need to connect with where it lives within us and commit to the practice of honing our skills as leaders.