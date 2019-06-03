Should You Handle Lawn Care Yourself or Hire a Landscaper?

If you looked forward to taking care of your lawn yourself when you bought your house but found that it requires much more work than you were expecting, you may be feeling overwhelmed. Hiring a landscaper could save you a lot of time and frustration, and maybe even some money.

Time Commitment

DIY lawn care requires a significant amount of time. Just mowing the lawn can take hours, and you may also have to trim bushes, pull weeds and water the lawn. If your yard has dead grass, dandelions or insects, you’ll need to treat those problems, too. If you don’t know how, you may need to spend hours conducting research or talking to professionals to find out which products and procedures to use.

Lawn care can quickly turn from a relaxing pastime to a dreaded chore. If you work full time, have a family, and like to socialize or devote time to hobbies, spending a significant chunk of your time off taking care of your yard can leave you without enough time to spend doing things you enjoy with the people who are most important to you. Neglecting lawn care to do things you want to do could cause you to wind up with weeds and brown patches.

Detailed Knowledge

Professional landscapers will have the training and experience to handle routine lawn care and any problems specific to your yard. They’ll know about the types of grass and plants on your property and how to care for them. In addition, professional landscapers may have access to products that work better and are less toxic to people, pets and the environment than products that are available at home improvement stores. This knowledge can help you have the lawn you dream of, rather than face the prospect of wasting your time or making mistakes that could create more work and cost more money.

Financial Cost

Lawn maintenance requires a variety of equipment, such as a lawn mower, fertilizer spreader, leaf blower or rake, shovel, pair of hedge clippers, and ladder. You may also need to purchase lawn food, pesticide and mulch. Hiring a landscaper may not cost as much money as you would think. If you add up the cost of equipment, time spent researching products and driving to and from stores, and the hassle of handling tasks yourself, you might discover that paying a professional to take care of your lawn is actually a bargain.

Is Hiring a Landscaper the Right Option for You?

Taking care of your lawn may require more work than you can handle. Hiring a professional landscaper may seem like a luxury you can’t afford, but it could save you a significant amount of time and help you avoid serious mistakes. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the demands of lawn maintenance, consider hiring a landscaper.