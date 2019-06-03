Staging Your Pool for a Faster Sale

If you’re selling your home, that means your pool and its surrounding areas have to look their best.

In warm weather, your pool is going to be a key destination for potential buyers as they tour your home. Not only is it a place to cool off, it’s an ideal spot for the family to have fun and host parties.

Following a few simple steps can have your pool looking beautiful and add to your home’s overall appeal.

Clean Water

When it comes to a pool, there’s no bigger turnoff than dirty water. Obviously using products like chlorine, algaecide and clarifier can keep your water looking sparkling, but chemicals don’t do the job by themselves. Clean the filter regularly and run it daily to make sure the water is circulating properly.

But even the best filter system won’t get every leaf and insect out of your swimming pool, so before people visit your home, make sure the pool is thoroughly vacuumed, then use your skimmer to remove debris floating on the surface.

The Exterior

You also want to stage the pool area. Keep rafts, floats and toys stored. Don’t leave towels on furniture and make sure the area is clean. If your patio furniture has seen better days, consider investing in a new set, or at least in new cushions.

Something people often overlook is pool equipment. Clean the filter and the surrounding area, also make sure your vacuum and skimmer aren’t covered in leaves and dirt.

Landscaping

A lush green lawn is a perfect complement to a nice-looking pool, but you also can add to the pool’s area appeal with some plants and other touches. Decorative and classic-looking wooden signs can bring a little personality to the pool area. You can find signs with pegs on them to hold towels, or a sign that expresses the ideas of living the good life.

Think Bigger

Consider adding a bar with seats where people can eat and drink when they’re taking a break from swimming. Then there’s lighting. Even though prospective buyers usually visit during the day, a lighting system can let people know the pool can be enjoyed during the evening.

Before you know it, visitors will be dreaming of swimming in your perfect pool—and buying your house.