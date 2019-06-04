5 Features That Could Help You Sell Your Home

Anyone who has ever undergone a renovation to increase their home’s value before selling it—be it a few small additions or a gut job—wants that secret formula for implementing features that will push the sale price over the edge. Well, a recent study by Zillow looked at just that. They analyzed listings for over 4 million homes sold between January 2016 and December 2017 and looked at features and design styles in homes that sold for a premium. Here’s what they found:

Professional-Grade Appliances

High-end name brands and features like six-burner stoves or convection ovens increased home sales 29 per cent above expected value.

Pet Shower

While it might seem like an extreme luxury for little Fluffles, a dedicated pet wash station can actually boost your home’s selling price by 25 per cent! It doesn’t have to be fancy, and can easily be added to a laundry room or mudroom.

Outdoor Kitchen

If there’s one thing Canadians know how to do, it’s live it up in the summer. That’s why an al fresco kitchen with elements like a grill, mini fridge and outdoor sink can increase your home’s sale price by up to 25 per cent.

Steam Shower

During those long, cold Canadian winters, a steam shower can feel like an absolute luxury for tired muscles or dry winter skin. Though it might set you back a couple thousand to install, a steam shower can increase your home’s sale price by almost 30 per cent of expected value!

Backyard Studio

A shed or garage in the backyard can be an ideal place to store tools, but when outfitted for liveability—whether as an artists workshop, guest cabin or home office—it can increase your home’s value by up to 24 per cent.