How to Make Your Home Look Luxurious on a Budget

Whether you’re just moving in to a starter home or prepping to sell and hoping for the best price possible, it’s nice to give your Canadian home a high-end feel. Not everyone, however, has a budget for splashy bathroom renovations or expensive marble finishes. But for making your home look luxurious on a budget, you can’t beat these tricks.

Oversized Mirrors

A large-scale mirror not only adds elegance to a room, it reflects and maximizes natural light, which makes small spaces look bigger. Whether opting for one in the bathroom, master bedroom, foyer or anywhere in between, this is an easy way to up the luxe vibe in your home.

High-End Candles

Whether you want to burn them or not, candles add an element of luxury and warmth to a house. Grouped together as a vignette on a coffee or console table, they make a home seem high-end, yet lived in. Try scents that are citrus-based for an uplifting experience, or something with notes of amber or musk when you want to wind down.

Pay Attention to Windows

Some people think that minimal window dressings are the way to go, especially if you have a small or oddly-placed window. However, the right coverings can add texture, soften the lines or distract from a less-than-ideal view. Try sheers for a minimalist look that maximizes sunlight or bamboo shades for a beachy look.

Touchable Textures

Luxurious textures, even in small amounts, can give your home a sense of luxury and coziness. Velvet, mohair or linen are great materials for introducing texture and can be used on something as small as a throw pillow or as large as a couch.

Vintage Books

Looking for some strategically-placed accessories? Try stacking a few vintage books on a console table or beside your bed. With their textured covers and embossed lettering, they add a richness to any setting.