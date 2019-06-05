5 Ideas for a Stunning Entryway

The Canadian market can be tough. A special feature can help you stand out when selling. Here’s how you can create a stunning entryway.

Add a throw rug. This will add a pop of color.

Install storage. A seating bench can hide clutter while providing a place to sit. Add hooks if you need more space.

Incorporate light. Adding sconces and table lamps can really open up the entry way.

Decorate to scale. Don’t clutter the area. Stage appropriately to enhance the room.

Transition your visitors. Add some greenery to bring the outside in. Some nice rich wood can also have a relaxing effect.

These tips can make a big difference. An elegant entryway can help you sell faster.