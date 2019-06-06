Developing Your Brand With Video Marketing

Static content is no longer enough. While those flyers agents send out monthly still help capture eyeballs, they’re predictable and less effective than they used to be. That doesn’t mean you should ignore them completely when starting your career, however. You just need to round out your marketing strategy from the start to develop a strong brand. The perfect way to do that? Incorporate video.

This next week, take some time to sit down and iron out your future video marketing strategy. Video can help bring your brand and your value proposition to life, making it more real to consumers and a lot easier to digest than prospecting through email, calls or mailers. Take the following steps to leverage video and enhance your brand:

Use your niche. When you get started, you’ll want to develop a specialization. If you’re known for working the short sale circuit, or if luxury real estate is more your space, let your audience know. Use videos to highlight your strengths. Any trainings or designations under your belt? Share this expertise through video, as well.

Keep it short. There’s nothing worse than a video that drags on. If you lose your audience, you’re diluting your brand and your value proposition. Keep videos to under two minutes, or, better yet, under one minute. Being succinct doesn’t mean that you can’t deliver a powerful message. Choose your words carefully and with purpose. Make every second count.

Be engaging. Don’t just become a talking head. Have someone follow you around on your open house rounds. Take a neighborhood tour while you’re delivering Sold statistics. Include photos as well as motion in your videos. Keep it interesting so your audience’s attention doesn’t dissipate. You want every person to tune in until the very end…because that’s where the CTA comes in!

Have a Call to Action. If you want videos to pay off, you need to give your audience some direction. Whether by providing a phone number to receive a home valuation, or directing viewers to a specific website, you need to guide consumers to a final destination. Don’t let all those possible leads go uncaptured because you delivered great information with nowhere to go. These videos should put viewers on a journey, with a direct path to business for you!

Videos can be a great way to develop your brand, but remember that you don’t want to be overly salesy. Consumers will most appreciate content that is informative first. The more value you provide through your videos, the more willing viewers will be to follow-through on that CTA and become a client.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Liz your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.