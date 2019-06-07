5 Questions to Ask a Contractor

Before hiring a contractor for a home project, ask these 5 questions:
- How long have you been in the industry? Look for a credible track record and successful work experience.
- Are you licensed and insured? To protect yourself from financial or legal issues, ensure your contractor has a license, workers’ comp and liability insurance.
- Can you provide references? Beware contractors who won’t offer customer references.
- Do you pull all the required permits? Not getting the necessary paperwork can have big consequences.
- Will you sign a contract? Any worthwhile pros will stand behind their work and write a clear contract defining the costs and scope of a project.
If a contractor fails this quiz, consider someone else.