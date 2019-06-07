5 Questions to Ask a Contractor

Before hiring a contractor for a home project, ask these 5 questions:

How long have you been in the industry? Look for a credible track record and successful work experience. Are you licensed and insured? To protect yourself from financial or legal issues, ensure your contractor has a license, workers’ comp and liability insurance. Can you provide references? Beware contractors who won’t offer customer references. Do you pull all the required permits? Not getting the necessary paperwork can have big consequences. Will you sign a contract? Any worthwhile pros will stand behind their work and write a clear contract defining the costs and scope of a project.

If a contractor fails this quiz, consider someone else.