Benefits of a Home Inspection

Some buyers consider skipping a home inspection–but should they?

An inspection could uncover expensive problems before you close a deal.

It could help ensure your new home is safe by detecting common hazards.

It could also help inform you of future maintenance costs.

If an inspection finds big problems, you might be able to negotiate a lower sale price or ask the seller to handle the repairs.

In the worst-case scenario, an inspection might give you a final “out” before closing if you discover deal-breakers.

To avoid surprises and be confident you’re buying the right home, make sure a home inspection is part of your home-buying process.