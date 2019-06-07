How-To Be Healthier at Work

﻿

For those of us who work full time, it’s important to ramp up our at-work health habits.

1. Staying hydrated can be the key to boosted performance. Plus, drinking more means more trips to the bathroom, which get you up and moving.

2. Wash your hands in the bathroom, before and after lunch, and whenever you use the break room or any other communal space where germs may lurk.

3. Walk breaks promote weight management and invigorate the mind.

Take a two minute lap around the office, or organize a daily lunchtime walk with colleagues.

4. Use lunch wisely by taking time to re-center, connect with friends, or catch up on reading.

Whatever you do, resist the urge to eat at your desk.