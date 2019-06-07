Keys to a Happy Retirement

Share This Post Now!

A successful retirement isn’t all about money.

Here are ways to stay active, social and happy:

Spend quality time with family to deepen relationships with kids and grandkids.

Finally take that dream vacation… but make sure to budget for it!

Join a jogging or biking group to remain healthy and make new friends.

Pick up old hobbies again to fill up free time.

Keep learning to sharpen your mind. Take a fun painting class, or enroll in courses at the local college.

Believe it or not, a part-time job might provide a routine and sense of purpose some retirees miss.

Consider volunteering, because doing good for others makes you feel good.

Most importantly, take time to relax. You deserve it!