Protecting Your Identity Online

Surfing the internet is fun and convenient, but beware of hackers.

Take these steps to help protect your identity online:

Install antivirus and antispyware software on your devices.

Choose strong passwords with a long combination of letters, numbers and symbols.

Don’t use the same password for multiple sensitive accounts. Otherwise, one compromised account might give a hacker access to many others.

At home, change your wireless router’s default network name and default password, which might be easy for outsiders to hack.

In public places, verify Wi-Fi hotspots with staff to avoid connecting to imposter networks.

To keep your data encrypted, don’t give information to websites without “https” before their addresses.

Remember: The more cautious you are online, the safer you’ll be.