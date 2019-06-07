Protecting Your Identity Online

Surfing the internet is fun and convenient, but beware of hackers.
Take these steps to help protect your identity online:
Install antivirus and antispyware software on your devices.
Choose strong passwords with a long combination of letters, numbers and symbols.
Don’t use the same password for multiple sensitive accounts. Otherwise, one compromised account might give a hacker access to many others.
At home, change your wireless router’s default network name and default password, which might be easy for outsiders to hack.
In public places, verify Wi-Fi hotspots with staff to avoid connecting to imposter networks.
To keep your data encrypted, don’t give information to websites without “https” before their addresses.
Remember: The more cautious you are online, the safer you’ll be.