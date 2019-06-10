How to Use Credit Cards Wisely

Credit cards are helpful and convenient.

Unless you use them wisely, though, you could find yourself in financial trouble.

Charge responsibly by using a credit card only for items you need, rather than want, and for emergency situations.

Don’t “max out” cards, or risk jeopardizing your credit score and future loans.

Try paying your full balance every month to avoid wasteful interest charges.

Always pay credit card bills on time. Missed payments could hurt your credit score for several years.

Take advantage of cards that offer rewards like frequent-flyer miles and hotel points. But don’t spend more just to earn perks.

Ultimately, smart charging will help you avoid financial missteps.