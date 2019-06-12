4 Storage Hacks for People Living in Small Spaces

One of the worst things about living in a tiny house or apartment is the lack of storage space. When your belongings are constantly underfoot, it can be quite annoying. In this modern world, people tend to accumulate items much faster than they get rid of them. This can quickly turn an already cluttered small living space into a nightmare. If you’re dealing with this big problem in your small home, try these four storage space hacks:

1. Get Furniture That Does Double Duty. One of the best ways to increase the storage space in a tiny home is to get furniture that includes storage space inside of it. For example, you can get a bed frame that includes drawers in which you can store your clothing. Some ottomans also have a built-in storage compartment. There are many types of furniture like this that can double as storage space.

2. Add Shelving. If you have too many things in your home, a creative way to store them is to add shelving. There are likely many areas of your home where you could install shelving. In addition to giving you more storage space, shelving will allow you to beautify your home by displaying books and tchotchkes on it.

3. Get a Storage Unit. Sometimes, no matter how creative you get, you won’t be able to find enough room in your home for everything you own. If that’s the case, the ideal solution is to get an off-site storage unit. You can place all the things in your storage unit you don’t use regularly. Depending on where you live and which items you choose to store, consider getting a climate-controlled storage facility to protect your belongings from temperature extremes.

4. Install a Murphy Bed. A Murphy bed is a bed that folds up to store inside or next to the wall. This gives you a tremendous amount of extra space during the day. You can also put a loft bed in, like those found in college dorm rooms, to free up some storage space.

Living in a small space doesn’t mean you have to accept inadequate storage. These four tips could help you gain back valuable space in your home and avoid clutter. The key to having enough storage in a tiny place is to be flexible and creative.

Source: Meghan Belnap/RISMedia’s Housecall