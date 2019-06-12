5 Qualities to Consider in a Real Estate Coaching Program

Real estate is a crowded industry. A coach will help you stand out and succeed, but how do you know which program is actually effective?

Buffini & Company Certified Business Coaches share five key qualities of an exceptional real estate coaching program. Keep an eye out for these traits as you begin your journey.

The program is vetted and reputable.

Do your research to find out how long the coaching program has been around. Read reviews online to see what others are saying about it. New companies can spring up overnight in today’s fast-paced world—before you commit to anyone, take a step back and make sure they have some experience under their belt.

At Buffini & Company, the largest real estate training and coaching company in North America, the phrase, “Can you put your name to it?” is often asked. This simple question can easily determine whether or not someone is committed to excellence in all the services they provide. When you work with your coach, you want them to produce this high-quality service to help you reach your professional goals.

It’s a proven system.

Every productive business needs a system—that’s especially important in an independent field like real estate. Invest in a program that provides you with tools for real estate lead generation and a skilled coach to guide you as you use them.

The late entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Jim Rohn, said it best, “Success is neither magical or mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying the basic fundamentals.”

The program you choose should be built on fundamental principles that will ultimately transport you to your end goal with your coach as your guide.

The program is results-driven.

Check out the program’s website and look for success stories highlighting clients’ results. Don’t just check for higher numbers—also consider how these clients’ lives were impacted by the program. Perhaps they found more family time, paid off their home or opened their own brokerage as a result of coaching. “Beware of those programs that claim to offer a ‘get-rich-quick’ plan,” says Buffini & Company Coach Scott Malcolm.

“Success takes invested time, faith and consistency,” says Malcom. “While everyone else is chasing the next unproven opportunity, you will be pursuing your dreams. A true harvest will take time but the fruits you will reap will be much more fruitful.”

Your coach provides unwavering accountability.

Your real estate coach should demonstrate a vested interest in your production goals and progress. A great coach is supportive yet firm and isn’t afraid to hold your feet to the fire when they know you could be achieving at a higher level.

“We focus on helping our clients help themselves thrive so that they can be a greater blessing to the folks in their lives,” says Michael Heater, a Certified Coach at Buffini & Company. “We hold our clients accountable, but we also aim to hold them capable.”

Accountability needs to be a non-negotiable piece of any coaching program in which you invest.

Your coach understands and works to your personality.

Everyone has their own natural gifts and abilities. Effective real estate coaching programs will assess those abilities and play to them for a more productive relationship. For example, at Buffini & Company, coaches like Rachael Yeaman utilize the Heritage Profile™, a personality assessment tool, to personalize client coaching experiences.

“The Heritage Profile allows us to develop a strategic business plan that is unique to that specific client and honors their personality,” says Yeamann. “This sparks a deeper level of motivation, a stronger connection to their business and clientele and leads to more effective, fulfilling and timely results.”

The best real estate coaches will hold you to a higher standard so you achieve at a higher level. As you seek out the perfect one for your needs, check in with these five characteristics to determine whether that real estate coaching program is worth your investment.