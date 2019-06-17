Entertain Party Guests Without Spending Much

If you recently bought a new home, you probably want to throw a party in it. Nothing over-the-top, but something within your budget to let your friends and family know that you’re now a homeowner.

While sticking to your budget is a good goal, throwing a party that comes in under budget is even better.

But how can you keep guests entertained without breaking the bank?

For starters, ask for help. When it comes to parties, people love to help; therefore, it shouldn’t be hard to convince a few of your closest friends and family members to help plan and execute your party.

If a member of your group enjoys baking, ask if they would be interested in devoting some of their time on the food front. Buy them whatever ingredients they need to bake something they’ve wanted to try their hand at and let them put their baking skills to good use. Asking a friend who loves to garden to cut some flowers and bring them over to decorate prior to the start of the party is another way to enlist others.

You can cut the stress down even further by hosting a potluck party, asking each guest to bring one small dish to share with the group. If you decide to go this route, be sure to assign a variety of items so that there isn’t any overlap. The last thing you want is for there to be an overabundance of appetizers and no main course.

Now that the food is covered, it’s time to think about beverages. Providing a range of alcoholic drinks for your guests can get expensive, so keep your budget in check and ask people to bring their own—or offer a simple selection of beer and/or wine that won’t break the bank.

Sticking to one type of drink can also save you money. Think about offering a signature drink that involves a few simple ingredients so that you can stock up and get more bang for your buck.

While guests will undoubtedly enjoy mingling with one another in your new home, playing some music in the background will go a long way toward keeping the party lively. Set the TV to a music station or create a playlist on your phone and keep the tunes pumping for the duration of the party.

Entertaining guests doesn’t have to cost a dime, especially if you take advantage of games you currently own. Whether it’s a friendly game of Twister, croquet, Pictionary or charades, you and your guests will be making memories in your new space that you can cherish for years to come.

And last, but not least, take some time to decorate for the occasion. You can snag a great deal on decorations at your local discount party supply store, ask to borrow anything your friends may have that they no longer need, or even make your own.