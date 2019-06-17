Realogy Appoints Shacara Delgado as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

Realogy Holdings Corp. has announced the appointment of Shacara Delgado as its chief ethics and compliance officer, effective June 17. Delgado, who joined Realogy in 2002, has achieved a successful track record leading enterprise-wide legal matters related to employees, real estate agent relations and benefits. In her newly-expanded role as senior vice president, Employment Law and chief ethics and compliance officer, she will lead Realogy’s Ethics & Compliance program while continuing to manage employment, benefits and contractor relations legal matters in collaboration with law department senior leadership.

“In our ongoing commitment to ethics and integrity, I can think of few people more qualified to lead our programs than Shacara,” says Marilyn Wasser, Realogy executive vice president and general counsel. “She has shown great leadership, anticipating key issues for the industry and developing strategies to address those matters, while consistently operating with the highest level of integrity.”

