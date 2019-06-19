RE/MAX Alum John Swartz Returns to Brand, Joins RE/MAX Community in Williamstown, N.J.

Real estate veteran John Swartz recently announced his return to the RE/MAX brand, joining RE/MAX Community in Williamstown, N.J.

Swartz began his real estate career with RE/MAX nearly 18 years ago along with his wife, Lindsey. He quickly became one of the top-producing agents in New Jersey and the U.S. In 2017, he earned the RE/MAX award for most U.S. closed transactions.

In 2018, Swartz made a move to a competitor, but soon realized it was a mistake. After eight months away from the network, Swartz joined RE/MAX Community in Williamstown, N.J. He is thrilled to return to the brand that launched his career.

“It’s understood that RE/MAX agents are independent and strong,” says Swartz. “RE/MAX agents who invest in themselves on a regular basis are a different caliber than agents at competing offices. I know other agents appreciate working with us, and my clients know that I know what I’m talking about.”

Swartz has received numerous honors throughout his career, including the RE/MAX Titan and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“I’ve explored all the other options. At this point, I wouldn’t consider anything but RE/MAX,” says Swartz.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.