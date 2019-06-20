Century 21 Partners With SportsCenter’s Kenny Mayne to Sell House on Live TV

Century 21 and ESPN recently collaborated on an innovative promotion that aired during the June 12, 11 p.m. ET telecast of SportsCenter, in which its host, Kenny Mayne, joined the listing agent to sell a home live on national TV.

Click here to see the spot. Mayne was joined in the segment by Century 21 Barefoot Realty agent Kevin Mills, who represents the showcased property at 2000 Chattooga Court, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“We’ve sold many things on SportsCenter, but never before have we tried to sell a house on live TV,” Mayne said during the SportsCenter spot, as he introduced Mills, who he said did “relentless work” staging the home for sale.

Century 21 called the collaboration a first-of-its-kind for both iconic brands.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Kenny Mayne and ESPN’s SportsCenter to sell one of our agent’s listings live on national TV was very exciting for us,” said Cara Whitley, CMO at Century 21. “This collaboration was truly innovative for the residential real estate industry and we’re already seeing great results from the national exposure that this property received. Whether it’s selling a home live on national TV or simply going the extra mile to ensure a client’s best interests are kept at the forefront of a real estate transaction, Century 21’s relentless agents are always striving to deliver 121 percent.”

Century 21 stated the broadcast generated close to 100 phone leads in under 24 hours and 225,000 media impressions, and added the collaborative project was “the direct result of our relentless agents going above and beyond.”

Watch Century 21’s video about the segment’s marketing impact below:

For more information, visit Century21.com.