NAR’s iOi Pitch Battle: Applications Now Open

The National Association of REALTORS® and Second Century Ventures are accepting applications for the Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit Pitch Battle, a competition for real estate startups, this August 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle, Wash.

The Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit, a two-day conference gathering 500-plus investors, REALTORS® and technology vendors, features the latest in innovation in the real estate space. As participants in the Pitch Battle, finalists are granted:

Exposure to NAR’s 1.3 million members, as well as press, and funding opportunities

One all-access pass to the iOi Summit ($425 value), including hosted meals

A feature in the iOi Summit app, including company description, logo and optional PDF

A 30-minute coaching session and onsite prep workshop, led by Chris Smith, co-founder of Curaytor

What You Can Win

$15,000 cash

A 10-by-10 booth ($3,700 value), as well as a demo at the NAR Booth, at the 2019 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, held this November

An article feature post-event by RISMedia

The opportunity to meet with a Second Century Ventures executive

The opportunity to attend an advisory session, “How to Exhibit Like a Pro: Converting Leads Into Relationships,” with the iOi Summit Program Director

The opportunity to present the prize to the 2020 Pitch Battle winner

The application deadline is July 7, 2019. Apply now!

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor/events/ioi/ioi-pitch-battle.