NAR’s iOi Pitch Battle: Applications Now Open

The National Association of REALTORS® and Second Century Ventures are accepting applications for the Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit Pitch Battle, a competition for real estate startups, this August 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle, Wash.
The Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit, a two-day conference gathering 500-plus investors, REALTORS® and technology vendors, features the latest in innovation in the real estate space. As participants in the Pitch Battle, finalists are granted:
- Exposure to NAR’s 1.3 million members, as well as press, and funding opportunities
- One all-access pass to the iOi Summit ($425 value), including hosted meals
- A feature in the iOi Summit app, including company description, logo and optional PDF
- A 30-minute coaching session and onsite prep workshop, led by Chris Smith, co-founder of Curaytor
What You Can Win
- $15,000 cash
- A 10-by-10 booth ($3,700 value), as well as a demo at the NAR Booth, at the 2019 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, held this November
- An article feature post-event by RISMedia
- The opportunity to meet with a Second Century Ventures executive
- The opportunity to attend an advisory session, “How to Exhibit Like a Pro: Converting Leads Into Relationships,” with the iOi Summit Program Director
- The opportunity to present the prize to the 2020 Pitch Battle winner
The application deadline is July 7, 2019. Apply now!
For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor/events/ioi/ioi-pitch-battle.
