Second Century Ventures REACHÂ® Accelerator Program Expands Worldwide

Second Century Ventures, the National Association of REALTORSÂ®’Â strategic investment arm, will expand the REACHÂ® Accelerator program to regions outside the United States. Through global expansion with its proven model for success, the REACH program aims to recruit and accelerate the most promising new technologies in the real estate industry and nurture success across the world.

“Expanding the NAR REACH accelerator program outside the U.S. will further NAR’s vision of creating a dynamic, competitive real estate market that will help NAR advance our members-first mission and drive innovation in real estate technology around the world,”Â says Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® and president of Second Century Ventures.

This announcement comes a month after NAR announced the signing of its 100th bilateral partner agreement in 85 countries across the world, expanding global partnerships to continue to render the global real estate markets accessible, profitable and ethical for REALTORSÂ® everywhere.

Content Square 1.

“By expanding globally, REACH will increase the depth of our exceptional network of real estate industry professionals, strategic partners, investors, mentors and innovators responsible for shaping change,” says Dave Garland, managing director of Second Century Ventures. “With the success of current and alumni REACH companies with Australian-born operations, Rate My Agent, BoxBrownie and ActivePipe, we are excited to begin our expansion efforts with REACH Australia.”

Program expansion in Australia will be led by Shelli Trung, expert Proptech VC investor and tech founder. Prior to joining Second Century Ventures, Trung served as Expert in Residence and Investment Fund Manager at Queensland University of Technology Creative Enterprise Australia (QUTCEA).

“It is an honor to join the Second Century Ventures team and lead the REACH Australia accelerator,” says Trung. “Much like the U.S. marketplace, technology and capital are revolutionizing real estate at a rapid pace in Australia. REACH Australia is a unique opportunity to accelerate growth in emerging technology companies and entrepreneurs who will have the greatest impact on real estate now and in the future.”

Content Square 2.

Applications for REACH Australia will open July 15. For more information, please visitÂ www.narreach.com.