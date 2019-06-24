Long & Foster’s Denise Ramey Elected Vice President of Virginia RealtorsÂ®

Denise Ramey, a sales associate with Long & FosterÂ Real Estate’s Old Ivy office in Virginia, has been elected by Virginia RealtorsÂ® to serve as its 2020 Vice President.

“Denise is highly regarded by her colleagues and clients for her exceptional knowledge and outstanding customer service,” says Rachel Foster, managing broker of the Old Ivy office. “Her passion for property rights and service makes her perfectly suited for this leadership role with Virginia RealtorsÂ®.”

AÂ REALTORÂ® since 2006, Ramey has been affiliated with Long & Foster’s Old Ivy office since 2014. Ramey has been a member of Virginia RealtorsÂ®’ Board of Directors since 2016. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Charlottesville Area Association of RealtorsÂ® from 2008 to 2014, including serving as president of the association in 2013. Ramey was selected as a member of the Virginia RealtorsÂ® Leadership Academy in 2009. She has been a member of the CAAR Professional Honor Society since 2008, and a member of Virginia RealtorsÂ®’ Honor Society since 2010.

In 2013, Ramey was honored as the Charlottesville Area Association of RealtorsÂ® Sales Associate of the Year. She was also voted REALTORÂ® of the Year in 2015 by the Charlottesville Area Association of RealtorsÂ®. In 2018, Ramey closed over 87 transactions, representing more than $44 million in sales.

Ramey graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and a minor in speech communications.

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.