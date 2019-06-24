Swimming Safety 101

Swimming is a great opportunity for family fun.

Ensure everyone stays safe this while enjoying pools and beaches.

Most importantly, always maintain adult supervision of children in or near water. That includes even when there’s a lifeguard on duty.

Enroll children in swimming lessons. Check with the YMCA or other local groups for free or cheap options.

Teach everyone to stay away from pool drains and suction outlets to ensure nothing gets dangerously stuck.

If you own a pool, install covers, alarms, and tall fences with a gate around it.

Learn CPR in case of a drowning accident.

Stay safe, and have fun!