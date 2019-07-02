4 Tips for Designing Your Wine Room

Is it time to upgrade how you store your wine? Perhaps a rack, or even a dedicated wine refrigerator, is no longer getting the job done. If you’re contemplating making the leap to a wine room, you’ll be happy to hear that this feature has major appeal when it’s time to list your home. Collecting fine wine is a passion shared among many high-end homebuyers, and they consider adequate storage to be more of an essential than a luxury.

Here are a few tips for designing the perfect space to keep your vino collection!

Climate Control

Traditionally, the cellar has been the go-to place to keep wine due to the ideal temperature and humidity. These days, however, technology allows us to keep the collection anywhere in the house. Wherever you choose to store your wine, the key is to keep it at 55-degrees Fahrenheit and about 70 percent humidity. Glassed-in wine rooms are a popular look at the moment, and to create one, you’ll need to use insulated, UV-resistant glass, as well as a state-of-the-art cooling system.

Display

The wine room is just as much about presentation as it is about storage and will always impress guests. Depending on your preferences, there are tons of options for how you display each bottle, from traditional wooden to contemporary stainless-steel racks. Illuminating each bottle is a key component, and you’ll want to be sure to use LED lights that won’t generate heat.

Capacity

Of course, you need to consider your storage capacity, as personal collections range from a few bottles to hundreds of bottles. You don’t want your wine room to look empty, but you’ll also need the space to make a few additions as you wait for each bottle to reach its peak.

Tasting Area

A tasting area inside or near your wine room is a thoughtful feature that comes in handy when entertaining on a grand scale or having an intimate dinner party. After all, wine is meant to be enjoyed with close friends and family, so having a place to do so is just as important as storing it!