Staging Your Outdoor Living Space for Luxury Buyers

If you’re selling a luxury home during the Canadian spring or summer, you’ll be courting buyers who are already imagining how they might use outdoor space to its fullest. Admiring city skyline views on a rooftop terrace, maybe. Or entertaining friends and family in a lavish garden. Extending your home’s living and entertaining space into the outdoors is a great way to increase value. Don’t disappoint! Here’s how to stage your outdoor space for those luxury buyers:

Leverage different stations. The only thing better than a gorgeous outdoor space is a gorgeous space that’s also versatile. Show off your outdoor real estate by having different sections for different uses, like a sleek outdoor bar for al fresco cocktails, a quiet nook with plush chairs for reading on a summer’s day and a gazebo for formal sit-down dining.

Splurge on greenery. Most luxury buyers are looking for a true oasis where they can escape from the chaos of everyday life. Set up your outdoor space with plentiful plants, especially those with a tropical feel, so they can imagine a space that feels like a real mini vacation.

Think about what you value indoors. What makes an indoor space feel comfortable and luxurious? Is it furniture with clean lines, neutral tones and luxurious textures? Accessories like cushions and scented candles? Don’t neglect these features when choosing outdoor furniture. After all, buyers want a luxury living experience whether they’re indoors or outdoors.

Think about what’s underfoot. Aside from grass, you have options for what kind of flooring and materials populate your outdoor space. Consider lining your deck with a colourful outdoor rug or creating a winding path through the garden using flagstones or bricks.

In Canada, the warm seasons might be short, but Canadians know how to make the most of them. That’s why a luxury outdoor space can be a major selling point, especially if it’s staged to show off its best features. By spending the same amount of attention on your outdoors as your indoors, you can give your luxury property an edge.