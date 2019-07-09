Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Picks MoxiWorks’ Best-in-Class CMA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® has partnered with MoxiWorks, a Seattle-based technology company, to deliver their agents the best-in-classÂ MoxiPresentÂ CMA tool that will provide a competitive edge and bolster productivity.Â Â

“Our vision has always been to find the best products to provide to our sales associates so they can be productive and offer the best to their clients. MoxiPresent CMA offers that to us,” says Rajeev Sajja, VP of Digital Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®.

The best-in-class interactive CMA presentation tool MoxiPresent (formerly known as TouchCMA) has delighted the industry for years as the utmost powerhouse for CMAs. It includes always up-to-date MLS data, on-the-fly editing, rich media, beautiful listing flyers, interactive buyer tours, commute times, and much more. The performance statistics MoxiPresent shows speak for themselves, with agents doing 43 percent more business on average after adopting the powerful tool, and the average adoption rate standing at 75 percent on average.Â Â

“We are so thrilled to have partnered with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, the top brokerage in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. It’s exciting to see MoxiPresent being offered in their ACE Marketing Technology Suite of Products for their agents,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks.

MoxiPresent is a unique real estate comparative market analysis (CMA) builder, which enables agents to be true consultants. The easy-to-use tool can be used to create CMAs, open house presentations, listing presentations, neighborhood tours, relocation presentations, as well as any other use an agent can imagine. Agents can use pre-made templates or the simple page builder to create these engaging presentations that drive business, win more listings, and keep referral and repeat business resilient and unending.

Baur adds, “We’re eager to show the results that MoxiPresent will no doubt provide in the coming months. This tool will allow agents to save time, all while delighting their clients and showcasing their expertise.”

MoxiWorks’ dedication to their clients is proven through their customer retention over the past seven years, which stands proudly at 96 percent.

For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com. or www.moxiworks.com.