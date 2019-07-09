Why Plants May be Good for Improving Your Mood

Turns out, there may be a reason why flowers cheer up hospital patients or why walking into a lush garden immediately lifts your spirit. According to a recent study by the Department of Horticulture, involving hospital patients, those who had fresh flowers to look at after undergoing surgery had much better post-op experiences.

Boosting physical and mental health. Specifically, the study found that patients who had access to flowers or greenery while in post-op care had lower heart rates, blood pressure and reported lower levels of fatigue, pain and anxiety while recovering from surgery. They also required fewer prescription painkillers.

A cheaper method of self-care? The study concluded that plants in a medical environment could provide a non-invasive, inexpensive and effective complement to medical care for patients recovering from surgery.

Plants for everyone! The good news? You don’t have to be a hospital patient to benefit from similar effects. For an easy way to reduce anxiety, boost mood and purify your home’s air, consider investing in some easy-care houseplants to make your life better.

Combat Canada’s long weather with greenery. Another factor working in plants’ favour is that some parts of Canada see long winters, which prevents residents from seeing greenery for much of the year. Placing some houseplants in your home can remind you of warmer days and add some much-needed colour into your life, no matter what it’s like outside.