Show Us Who You R!

NAR PULSE—NAR’s national ad campaign “That’s Who We R” was built to show consumers who REALTORS® are and the value they provide. Check out ThatsWhoWeR.realtor to see how brokers and agents across the country are utilizing campaign materials to show their REALTOR® pride, and download customizable materials, social assets, and more!

How to Use Your REALTOR® Benefits

“It was easy to take advantage of the offer, which included a nice bonus of money off the purchase. It pays to be a REALTOR®,” says Stephen McDaniel. See what REALTORS® like Stephen are saying about NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program, and find out how you can apply it to your professional and personal life.

Planning for Retirement Is the Roadmap to Success

Remind your agents that the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is here to help with an array of resources—a retirement savings calculator, an interactive tool to test different financial scenarios and many retirement-related articles. Tell them to start planning today!