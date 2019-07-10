6 Common Habits of Successful Upper-Tier Real Estate Agents

While every real estate professional has his or her unique qualities and habits, there are some common habits and tendencies that many of The Institute’s successful real estate professionals recommend.

1. Balance Work and Personal Life

Although difficult, Institute members’ No. 1 recommendation is to realize that it is more than possible to provide exceptional service to your clients while still making time for family and friends. Here are some of their tips for trying to maintain a healthy work-life balance:

Make each outing with friends or family special. Whether it is going out to dinner at a nice restaurant, enjoying 18 holes at the local golf club or shopping at a community art fair, these types of activities will not only create memorable personal experiences but also provide an opportunity for you to be seen in or involved with your local community.

Take a spa day. If you struggle with self-care, schedule a visit to the spa or sign up to take a class at your gym. Not only will it be more rejuvenating than staying at home, but also you will be more likely to stick to something if you have to pay in advance.

Invest in an assistant. If you find that you are spending a lot of time on menial work, outsource that work to an assistant. You can even hire a virtual assistant to help out.

2. Network Constantly

High-end real estate professionals usually find success in the fact that they don’t ever turn off their networking radar. Because real estate is social by nature, there are opportunities at every corner to make connections. Whether it be going to lunch with potential clients, attending seminars, connecting with people via LinkedIn or simply reaching out to local business owners to gain their trust, there are a lot of different ways to network.

3. Practice People Skills

Just as any learned skill, people skills can be thought of as a muscle. Simple gestures like a strong handshake, eye contact and a sense of humor can go a long way in real estate, as clients appreciate an agent who can make them feel at ease. Being able to engage in small talk is one thing, but high-end real estate professionals often have excellent people skills, which make others feel both important and valued. In general, people like to talk about themselves, so remembering facts about a potential client or work associate can be really impactful.

4. Stay Tech-Savvy

Real estate professionals who stay current with tech trends often do well with modern buyers and sellers. Their willingness to try new things gives them the ability to exist on platforms that their competitors might not be using. Trying new apps for organization and scheduling can be a great way to grow both personally and professionally.

5. Keep in Touch

As most real estate professionals would probably attest, staying connected to people you meet both personally and professionally is essential. High-end real estate professionals not only keep a running list of contacts complete with phone numbers and email addresses, but also go above and beyond to show former clients that they care. Follow-up calls, handwritten letters and small gifts are all ways you can show your appreciation as a real estate professional.

6. Invest in Learning

As with any profession, those who are willing to invest in continuing education often go on to greater levels of success. As the real estate industry constantly evolves, upper-tier real estate professionals have to be intentional about improving their know-how and skills. Taking a class or going to a live training session is a great way to get exclusive insights from industry leaders while networking with other real estate professionals at the same time.

For those real estate professionals who really want to succeed at the highest levels, getting a certification is a great way to distinguish yourself from the competition and promote yourself as an industry leader.

