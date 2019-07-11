New Agents: Top Tips to Better Prioritize Your Time

If you’re new to the real estate field, time management and task prioritization is a skill to master. Below are five ways you can better prioritize your time to improve your overall productivity.

Tell your coworkers or loved ones. If you’re trying to get more done in the day, be sure to clue your family or colleagues so they know not to interrupt during key work hours.

Time block. By blocking specific hours of the day for items on your to-do list, you can better prioritize your long list of items. Just make sure to leave an adequate, realistic amount of time for each to avoid setting yourself up to fail.

Do the difficult things first. If there’s one item on your list you really loathe, tackle it first to get it out of the way and avoid any procrastination temptation.

Schedule easier items for your slump time. If you know you struggle with productivity the hour after lunch or before you head home for the day, schedule easier items then, or tasks you look forward to.

Silence distractions. Have an hour slated to slay that difficult task? Set yourself up for success by minimizing distractions. Put your phone on silent. Close down your email. Put a note on your office door.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Zoe your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.