Announcing: Ryan Schneider to Deliver Keynote at RISMedia’s CEO Exchange

As coalescing forces impact the industry and reshape tradition, broker challenges are mounting, with margins and marketshare at stake.
RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” will address the challenges head-on, from competitive entrants to new practices and technology, leveraging one powerful tool: foresight.
In a critical keynote perspective, Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy, will discuss the evolving landscape, as well as brokerage challenges facing the industry. Schneider, who joined Realogy in 2017, will address attendees on day one of the day-and-a-half event, being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19.
In addition to the keynote, the 2019 CEO Exchange will feature powerful sessions and studies, covering:
- Actionable profitability strategies, including ancillary services
- Blockchain and its implications for real estate
- Data and moving the needle
- Embracing the evolving salesforce, including high-performing teams
- Flourishing as an independent
- Identifying programs and software that “stick”
- Resonating in an iBuyer world, and more
In addition to panel sessions, the 2019 CEO Exchange will host networking opportunities in a Welcome Reception at The Broadway Lounge atop the Marriott Marquis, overlooking Times Square.
RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange is sponsored by:
Diamond Level
Homes.com
Real Estate Webmasters
Platinum Level
Inside Real Estate
Master Level
American Home Shield
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Century 21 Real Estate
Deluxe
ERA Real Estate
HSA Home Warranty
National Association of REALTORS®
Quicken Loans®
Realty ONE Group
Zillow Group
zipLogix
Host Level
Buyside
Create for the Human (Mobile Real Estate)
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Real Estate Express & The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
Realtors Property Resource®
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Event Level
ActivePipe
Adwerx
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
CoreLogic
Earnnest
HMS Home Warranty
Local Logic
MoxiWorks
PlanOmatic
Propertybase
REBAC
Rental Beast
Sherri Johnson Consulting & Coaching
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is invitation-only. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.