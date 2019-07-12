Announcing: Ryan Schneider to Deliver Keynote at RISMedia’s CEO Exchange

As coalescing forces impact the industry and reshape tradition, broker challenges are mounting, with margins and marketshare at stake.

RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” will address the challenges head-on, from competitive entrants to new practices and technology, leveraging one powerful tool: foresight.

In a critical keynote perspective, Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy, will discuss the evolving landscape, as well as brokerage challenges facing the industry. Schneider, who joined Realogy in 2017, will address attendees on day one of the day-and-a-half event, being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19.

In addition to the keynote, the 2019 CEO Exchange will feature powerful sessions and studies, covering:

Actionable profitability strategies, including ancillary services

Blockchain and its implications for real estate

Data and moving the needle

Embracing the evolving salesforce, including high-performing teams

Flourishing as an independent

Identifying programs and software that “stick”

Resonating in an iBuyer world, and more

In addition to panel sessions, the 2019 CEO Exchange will host networking opportunities in a Welcome Reception at The Broadway Lounge atop the Marriott Marquis, overlooking Times Square.

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is invitation-only. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.