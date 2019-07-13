Delivering the Experience Clients Demand

EliteAgent by zipLogixTM Sets Real Estate Professionals Up for Next-Level Success

As consumers continue to demand more from their real estate agent, providing a world-class experience that will stick with the client for years to come is more critical than ever before. But how can real estate professionals set themselves up for next-level success?

For Mercy De Jesus, a REALTOR® with eXp Realty, the answer lies in EliteAgent by zipLogixTM—a new premium transaction management technology suite.

Launching earlier this year, EliteAgent by zipLogixTM is a curation of all the best new and existing zipLogix technology and priority services that support top-producing real estate professionals.

A huge proponent of zipLogix since she got her real estate license in 2013, De Jesus purchased the technology suite soon after it became available.

“The reason I chose to purchase EliteAgent is because it had a bundle of things I was already interested in using, including zipForm Record-ConnectTM and ListFlash®,” says De Jesus, “making it an affordable way to purchase what I was looking for.”

While zipForm Record-ConnectTM empowers agents to increase their speed to sale, ListFlash® is a boon when it comes to instantly broadcasting just-signed listings.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, the elite technology suite also allows agents to keep their clients’ data secure with CyberSafe, stay connected anywhere business calls with zipForm® Mobile, and further boosts productivity by adding a zipForm® seat license for a transaction coordinator or assistant with zipForm® Transaction Coordinator—a tool that De Jesus is looking forward to taking advantage of as she continues to become more comfortable with the product.

Upping the ante even further, EliteAgent by zipLogixTM complements De Jesus’ personality, as well as the way she prefers to conduct business.

“The fact that EliteAgent is paperless means everything to me,” says De Jesus, who prefers to do everything electronically, saving valuable time in today’s fast-paced environment.

“I’d rather do everything online than have to print documents because it makes the entire process easier to organize—and keeps things moving quickly,” explains De Jesus. “While there are still folks in El Paso who need that one-on-one, in-person meeting, we’re seeing less of those as time goes on.”

EliteAgent is now owned by Lone Wolf Technologies, who acquired zipLogixTM in April 2019. The company will lean on its combined resources and industry experience to increase the value EliteAgent provides REALTORS® like De Jesus, and enhance the transaction experience they’re able to provide to their clients in the future.

Looking ahead, De Jesus has no doubt that EliteAgent by zipLogixTM will continue to help her stand out in the crowded El Paso marketplace.

For more information, please visit ziplogix.com.