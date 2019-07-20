Car Rental Deals Add Dash of Magic to NAR Members’ Summer Vacations

An ideal summer vacation involves a mix of indulgence, relaxation and rejuvenation. A fun or stylish car just adds a touch of magic to the experience.

Speedy Check-Ins, Deep Discounts

Members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) can find that perfect vacation ride at a discount, thanks to NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. When they rent from Avis®, Budget® and Hertz®, NAR members can save up to 25 percent on car rental base rates. Members benefit too with special limited-time promotional coupons that can be combined with the NAR member discount, where savings can really add up and further reduce costs. For those interested in eco-friendly cars, hybrid or electric options are offered at select locations.

The Member Benefit and Additional Perks

Each car company offers exclusive member perks and discounts all year long:

Avis®

By signing up with a complimentary AVIS Preferred account and storing their personal car rental preferences, NAR members can expedite the entire process of renting a car, skipping the lines and the check-in counter. NAR members must use the Avis Worldwide Discount (AWD) code when making reservations to access the discount benefit. At reservation time, it’s also necessary to include any applicable promotion coupons found at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Avis to maximize savings.

Special Avis® offers, good through Dec. 31, 2019, include:

A weekend away, plus a day

Complimentary upgrade

Additional $10-$25 savings off car rental base rates

Advance reservations are required, and terms and conditions apply. Explore additional promotions at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Avis.

Budget®

Budget® provides a Budget Customer Discount (BCD) code unique to NAR members, which must be used in order to receive the discount benefit. To maximize savings, Budget coupons can be combined with the regular NAR discount. By enrolling in Budget Fastbreak, NAR members can escape the lines and speed through both check-ins and returns.

NAR members may tap into some special offers good through Dec. 31, 2019. They include:

Free upgrade

10 percent savings off base rates on long-term rental

See details about Budget’s offers and its coupon codes at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Budget.

Hertz®

Get in the car, not the line. With Hertz, NAR members may sign up for Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® and access an array of premium perks, including the ability to bypass the counter for a faster checkout. NAR members can enroll for free to save time and:

Save up to 25 percent on base rates at participating locations worldwide

Add a free additional driver for a spouse or domestic partner in the U.S.

Choose what they drive with Ultimate Choice®

Earn points toward free rental days or more

Plus, NAR members can take advantage of promotional coupons available online. Terms and conditions apply. See site for full details. Learn more about current coupons and Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/Hertz.

For complete information on the car rental discounts available through the REALTOR Benefits® Program, see NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/TravelAndAuto.

Summer Driving, Arriving in Style

The Alfa Romeo brand immediately brings to mind style, performance and craftsmanship. Summer is the perfect time to splurge and take advantage of special deals on the Giulia, a luxury sedan, or the Stelvio, a high-performance SUV, both available through the REALTOR Benefits® Program.

FCA US LLC, the Official Automobile Manufacturer of NAR, is extending to NAR members an exclusive $500 cash allowance and an exclusive maintenance package (including oil changes) on the purchase or lease of the Alfa Romeo Giulia (excluding Quadrifoglio) and Stelvio (excluding Quadrifoglio). Valued up to $1,000, when combined, this member benefit equals the value of NAR membership dues for more than six years. Alfa Romeo offers a world-class driving experience that ensures that drivers of the Giulia and Stelvio always arrive at their destination in style.

NAR members can visit a local Alfa Romeo dealer to test drive a car and learn more about the offer, which is also available for additional select vehicle brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT®. For eligibility and details, see NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/FCA.

Need auto insurance? Liberty Mutual is NAR’s exclusive auto, home and renter’s insurance provider offering special savings for REALTORS®. Learn more at NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/LibertyMutual.

The REALTOR Benefits® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits.