LeadingRE Welcomes RealOffice360 to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has named RealOffice360® to its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for its global network of 565 independent real estate firms in more than 70 countries. RealOffice360 is a modern and simple CRM, business tracker and daily planner developed for real estate agents.

In addition to its streamlined system for maintaining client information, RealOffice360 helps sales associates visually build their business plans, cultivate their databases to achieve goals and focus on clients. It allows agents to track their entire sales pipeline, including online leads, and create smart workflows that are organized with a customizable daily routine.

“RealOffice360 is available worldwide and is currently used by real estate agents in over 75 countries, making it especially appealing for our global network. Its robust functionality is balanced by an easy-to-use interface, helping agents stay on track to reach their goals and maintain strong client relationships pre- and post-closing,” says Robin LaSure, LeadingRE vice president, Corporate Marketing.

According to RealOffice360 CEO Mike McAra, the company looks forward to helping drive agent productivity for LeadingRE members.

“We are proud to extend our relationships with the world’s market-leading independent brokerages by aligning with LeadingRE. Across the industry, LeadingRE is known for its commitment to performance and focus on exceptional client experience—values that drive RealOffice360 in everything we do,” McAra says.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.