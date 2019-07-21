10 Ways to Grow Your Social Media and Digital Marketing Knowledge

In today’s tech-savvy real estate world, a solid digital marketing strategy and well-honed social media presence can make all the difference. Together, they can increase your brand awareness, and, most importantly, deliver more qualified leads. Need help improving your social media and digital marketing knowledge? These tips can help.

Find a partner.

A great way to better your digital know-how is to partner up with an agent who’s well-versed in the craft. You might consider looking at younger, greener agents (think millennials) who are experts in social media and tech but may need a little more guidance in the ways of real estate. Consider a trade-off: They show you the ropes in the digital world, while you advise them as they get their footing in their new career.

Choose wisely.

You should definitely be on social media, but that doesn’t mean you need to be on every platform that’s out there. Study up on your target audience and find out where they congregate and what tools they’re using. Targeting first-time buyers? You might want to focus on Instagram and Snapchat. Going for move-up buyers or empty nesters? Facebook might be a better bet. Hone your list and choose the highest-impact platforms to focus your time and energy on. Learn how real estate professionals across the country utilize social media to generate leads with our Voice of a Real Estate Agent annual report.

Study up.

There are tons of courses you can take that can improve your digital marketing skills. You can opt for ones aimed specifically at real estate agents or take a more general marketing course instead. You can also attend marketing conferences or join your local social media networking association.

Keep in mind that the digital landscape is always changing, so it’s important you commit to continued education for the long haul. Expect to take a least a course or two a year to enhance your skills and stay relevant.

Watch influencers.

Take the time to seek out and follow influencers in your area of expertise. What types of content are they posting? How often are they doing it? How are they interacting with their followers? Use this knowledge to guide your own strategy, and make sure you watch your post metrics to see how your new efforts fare.

Get creative.

Get creative with your posts and force your followers to stop the scroll. There’s no hard-and-fast formula for what will do that, but give something new a try, be willing to make a few mistakes and learn what works for your brand through trial and error. In time, you’ll fall on a strategy that delivers the leads you’re looking for.

Follow a voice and style guide.

It’s important you have a consistent voice and style in your posts, as this helps build your brand and forge connections with your followers. To ensure you stay on point, develop a voice and style guide from the very beginning. Will you use shorthand and emojis, or will you approach things more formally? Will you be funny and witty, or are you aiming more for informative and knowledgeable? Hammer out the exact persona you want to portray and stick to it.

Measure, measure, measure.

Almost all social media and digital marketing tools have some sort of built-in metrics or analytics tool nowadays, but just having these tools in place isn’t enough. To really be able to improve your efforts and boost your results, you need to be checking in on them regularly. What’s working and what’s not? What can you tweak for better results? You’ll increase your impact if you fine-tune your efforts in real-time.

Keep at it.

You won’t learn social media in a day, nor will you craft the perfect strategy in one sitting. Even the savviest campaigns take time to work, so try to be patient with your new efforts. Establish both short- and long-term goals to keep you motivated and on track.



Hire a consultant.

The digital marketing world can be overwhelming. There are so many tools, strategies, data points and possibilities, and learning it all can seem all but impossible at times. If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed by the process, consider bringing in a consultant. It might cost an upfront fee for the coaching, but if they’re good at what they do, the engagement should pay for itself in leads and commissions over time.

Talk to your colleagues.

Switch out your water cooler talk to conversations about social media and digital marketing. What are other agents seeing work with their clients? What’s resonating and what’s falling flat? What platforms are they using? Pool the lessons you’ve learned and help each other grow.