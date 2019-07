Existing-Home Sales: Hello, 2015â€¦

With inventory still stubbornly tight, existing-home sales sank 1.7 percent, according to the June National Association of REALTORS® report, newly released. Compared to June of last year, sales underwhelmed, down 2.2 percent.

We’re in familiar territory, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR.

“Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels—even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country,” says Yun. “Imbalance persists for mid- to lower-priced homes with solid demand and insufficient supply, which is consequently pushing up home prices.”

Content Square 1.

Although inventory in June picked up—1.93 million, according to NAR’s report—the amount of for-sale homes has not materially risen year-over-year.

“Either a strong pent-up demand will show in the upcoming months, or there is a lack of confidence that is keeping buyers from this major expenditure,” Yun says. “It’s too soon to know how much of a pullback is related to the reduction in the homeowner tax incentive.”

Across all house types (single-family, condo, co-op and townhome), June’s median price was $285,700—a new record, and a 4.3 percent increase year-over-year, the report shows. The median price for sales in the single-family space was $288,900; the condo median was $260,100. By region:

Content Square 2.

Midwest

Existing-Home Sales: 1.25 million (-1.6% YoY)

Median Price: $230,400 (+6.7% YoY)

Northeast

Existing-Home Sales: 680,000 (-4.2% YoY)

Median Price: $321,200 (+4.8% YoY)

South

Existing-Home Sales: 2.25 million million (-0.4% YoY)

Median Price: $248,600 (+4.9% YoY)

Content Square 3.

West

Existing-Home Sales: 1.09 million (-5.2% YoY)

Median Price: $410,400 (+2.3% YoY)

Currently, inventory is at a 4.4-month supply, the report shows. In June, the average listing was on the market for 27 days, one day longer than the prior year. Fifty-six percent of homes were on the market for less than one month.

Of June’s sales, 4.69 million were single-family—a decline from 4.67 million the month prior, and from 4.77 million year-over-year. Condo and co-op sales totaled 580,000, a 6.5 percent drop year-over-year. Sixteen percent of sales were all-cash, and 10 percent by individual investors. Two percent were distressed. First-time homebuyers comprised 35 percent of sales.

“Historically, [today’s] rates are incredibly attractive,” says NAR President John Smaby. “Securing and locking in on a mortgage now—given the current, favorable conditions—is a decision that will pay off for years to come.”

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.