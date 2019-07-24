Ask These Questions When Youâ€™re Buying a House

Â Ask these questions before buying the house…

Were there renovations to the home? Get a run-down of the changes made, both to ensure structural safety and legal compliance.

How old is the roof? Make sure you know how old it is and if it needs repairs.

How long have the appliances been here? Check how old the appliances are and what shape theyâ€™re in.

Howâ€™s the neighborhood? Ask if there are families with young children vs. retirees, what traffic is like, what amenities are nearby, etc.

Whatâ€™s included in the sale? Many sellers will include items to help sweeten the deal, but not always, so be sure to ask.