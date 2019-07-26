Planning to DIY Your Kitchen Floor? Here’s What You Need

Redoing your kitchen floor on your own is an ambitious undertaking that can be accomplished with the right supplies, tools and know-how. Whether you want to redo your floor by yourself to save money or simply for a sense of accomplishment, there are several ways to get the job done.

Here are several things that you will need in order to complete your DIY kitchen flooring project:

Exact Floor Measurements

Your entire project could wind up in chaos if your floor measurements aren’t correct. The floor measurements will determine the sizes and shapes of the tiles you’ll need, along with where they’re placed. If the shape of your floor is square or rectangular, you can get the correct measurements by taking the length and width measurements and multiplying them together. For a floor with a more unusual shape, you’ll need to divide each section into rectangular units with string or other markers, and then add the measurements of each unit to get the correct total.

Get the Right Tiles and Caulk

Next, choose the tiles that will go best in your kitchen. Tiles are available in different shapes, sizes, colors and materials, and making the right choice will depend on your specific requirements and personal taste. To set the tiles into place and hold them together, caulk that’s formulated to prevent cracks and loose pieces will be needed. Be sure to lay tiles down together before you add the caulk so that you can ensure that they’ll fit in the given space.

Use the Proper Installation Equipment

Some of the tools you’ll need to complete your project include a notched trowel and a grout float made of rubber along with grout nippers. Masonry saws also work well when sawing tiles that don’t fit exactly into a particular space. When using a tile nipper or masonry saw, it’s always advisable to wear safety glasses and a mask to filter out the particles in the air. Stone or ceramic tiles should always be wet when cut to prevent sending dust everywhere that can get in your lungs and eyes. If you’re uncomfortable cutting the tiles yourself, many hardware stores offer that service for you.

Cleanup Supplies

You’ll likely have a big mess on your hands after you’ve completed your project, and you’ll want to have cleanup supplies handy. Sweeping with a broom or using a vacuum to clean up dirt, dust and other debris can eliminate a lot of the clutter. Having trash bags handy for removing spare pieces and supplies that aren’t needed will also be helpful. Going over your new tiles with a mop and coat of wax will make them look especially attractive. Also, disinfectant spray can be used for a more thorough sanitizing.

Going the DIY route to install a new kitchen floor can be both a challenging and rewarding experience. Getting everything that’s needed to complete the project beforehand can save you a lot of time and additional hassle.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family.