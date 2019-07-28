Adapting to Meet the Needs of Clients

In the following interview, Todd Sieger, broker associate with Coldwell Banker Heritage House REALTORS® in Durango, Colo., discusses the local market, marketing strategies, and more.

Region Served: Durango and Bayfield, Colo.

Years in Real Estate: 21

Number of Offices: 4

Number of Agents: 60+

Please describe some of your best strategies when helping homebuyers who are relocating to your area.

We’re fortunate to live in one of the most desirable towns in all of the country, which means I never have to talk to people about what a great place Durango is to be. However, Durango is very unique; therefore, educating people on our lifestyle and the ins and outs of living here can sometimes be a challenge.

How do you stay ahead of the competition?

Hard work. Real estate is definitely not a 9 to 5 job, so being available for clients on evenings and weekends is important. I’m married and have two very active kids, so we’re on-the-go a lot of the time, but if we’re traveling to a soccer tournament or even on a family vacation, I’m always reachable and willing to take care of a client’s needs. Buying or selling a house is the largest financial transaction that most people will make in their lives, so it’s understandable that they expect your full attention throughout the process.

You utilize Homes & Land as part of an integrated marketing strategy that includes print publications. How does this benefit you?

While most buyers today turn to the internet to search for homes, there are still many people who like to pick up a publication such as Homes & Land to peruse available properties. Durango is a big destination for tourists, so we have an excellent second-home market. While many of our buyers start their search by picking up publications like Homes & Land when they’re downtown, getting my listings in front of them has proven very beneficial in the several years that I’ve been advertising with them.

What is the most significant trend positively impacting your business today?

Having been in real estate for more than 20 years, I’ve seen many trends over the years. I use a professional photographer to photograph all of my listings, as do many other REALTORS®, so when a buyer walks into a home, they already have an excellent idea of what to expect given that they’ve likely seen dozens of professional images or videos of the home they’re walking through.

Where do you see yourself and your business five years down the road?

I’m hopeful that my career continues on the same trajectory that it’s been on since I started in the business. As the real estate industry continues to change, as long as I continue to evolve with the changes in our business, I think that I’ll continue to be happy selling residential and commercial properties in the Durango area.

Final Question…

What is your top tip for staying relevant in today’s real estate landscape?

Every client is different, and every client has different needs, so you have to be able to adapt to their needs quickly throughout each transaction.

