Edina Realty Expands, Opens Office in Little Falls

Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the largest residential real estate company in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, announced that it is expanding into the Little Falls market with its acquisition of New Horizons Realty, Inc., located at 15594 Highway 27.

Edina Realty CEO Greg Mason says the company is excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Little Falls community. “We’re extremely pleased to welcome New Horizons Realty—who have been mainstays and leaders in the Little Falls area for 20 years—to the Edina Realty family. Marvin and Connie Hoheisel and Tom Scherling, broker/owners, have built an incredible business, and we look forward to adding their local expertise to our team.”

According to June 2019 data available through NorthstarMLS for Morrison County, the median sales price in the area is $202,500. On average, homes are on the market 24 days before selling; 136 homes are currently available for sale in the area; 59 have recently sold.

“When we took a look at everything Edina Realty has to offer, we knew it was the right fit for us,” says Marvin Hoheisel. “The resources, support and technology available, as well as the large network of agents, will offer tremendous opportunity in our market.”

Marvin Hoheisel and Tom Scherling merged their two companies in 1997 to form New Horizons Realty, one of the largest groups of real estate professionals in the Little Falls area. They’ve received accolades for quality service in the Central Minnesota area and have led their market in sales for 20 years.

“We are happy to be joining the sales leader in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin—it’s really a great way to maintain our legacy of superior service in Little Falls,” says Scherling. “And, we’re grateful to continue working in the community we call home.”

Fifteen New Horizon agents will join the Edina Realty family of companies.

“Edina Realty is proud to be a part of the Little Falls community,” says Mason. “We look forward to serving buyers and sellers in and around Morrison County.”

For more information, please visit www.edinarealty.com.