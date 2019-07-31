5 Kitchen Styles That Are Always in Vogue

With these styles, you’re guaranteed a kitchen that’ll stand the test of time…
Farmhouse Kitchen
A rustic-inspired design, neutral colors combine with exposed wood beam ceilings and butcher-block countertops.
Mediterranean Kitchen
A kitchen that feels like you’re always on vacation. Dark wooden surfaces and ornate lighting create a romantic ambience.
White Kitchen
From coastal getaways to urban abodes, they’re coveted for being light and breezy. Marble countertops and stainless-steel accents are popular.
Modern Kitchen
Colors range from all black to bright and bold, but there’s always a sophisticated feel to this minimalist aesthetic.
Traditional Kitchen
This is a surefire way to design a kitchen that combines luxury with timeless appeal.