5 Kitchen Styles That Are Always in Vogue

With these styles, you’re guaranteed a kitchen that’ll stand the test of time…

Farmhouse Kitchen

A rustic-inspired design, neutral colors combine with exposed wood beam ceilings and butcher-block countertops.

Mediterranean Kitchen

A kitchen that feels like you’re always on vacation. Dark wooden surfaces and ornate lighting create a romantic ambience.

White Kitchen

From coastal getaways to urban abodes, they’re coveted for being light and breezy. Marble countertops and stainless-steel accents are popular.

Modern Kitchen

Colors range from all black to bright and bold, but there’s always a sophisticated feel to this minimalist aesthetic.

Traditional Kitchen

This is a surefire way to design a kitchen that combines luxury with timeless appeal.