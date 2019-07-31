5 Outdoor Features for a Luxurious Backyard Experience

Here are five features that will provide an upscale feel to your outdoor space
Covered Seating
Be it a loggia, pergola, or trellis, provide a comfortable place to gather outdoors.
Infinity Pool
In addition to providing a place to swim on a hot day, infinity pools have a certain wow factor.
Entertaining Area
An outdoor kitchen, barbecue, or wet bar ensure that all entertaining needs are accounted for.
Fire it Up
A fire in the evenings is one of the ultimate backyard luxuries. It’s a focal point and natural place to gather around.
Privacy & Plantings
Thoughtful landscape design will make a backyard or terrace feel like your own private escape.