5 Weekend Projects That’ll Up Your Home’s Resale Value

You love your home, but you might choose to sell it later on. And when that time comes, you’ll want to get as much money as you can for your property so you can move onward—and upward.

In order to increase your abode’s value, you might think you have to put in a ton of time, effort and money, but that’s not entirely true. Instead, you can take on weekend projects to gradually spruce up the place so that, when you decide to move, you’ll have an updated property that’ll end up selling itself.

Repaint Kitchen Cabinets

Homebuyers expect kitchens to be updated and will likely pay more if you’ve taken the time to update yours. Stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and sleek flooring all make a space feel modern. Obviously, these changes require a lot of money and time and, occasionally, professional help. That’s why you should tackle the kitchen in bits and start with your cabinets.

Old wooden cabinets with equally dated hardware—think oak doors with shiny brass handles—don’t require a complete gut job. Instead, spend a weekend repainting them a more neutral hue. Finish the project off with new metallic knobs and pulls to complete the modernized look.

Install Crown Molding

Most homes have roughly the same ceiling heights, but there’s a little trick to make yours look bigger—crown molding. Yes, that white line at the top of your painted walls will draw eyes upward, which will make the room appear airier than it may very well be and add a luxurious detail that could increase the bottom line.

This project isn’t for everyone, but it’s easy enough if you’re handy with tools and measurements. You might not be able to install molding throughout your entire home over a single weekend, but you can certainly complete the project on a room-by-room basis.

Boost Curb Appeal

The first impression of a home can make or break a prospective buyer’s interest. Boost your curb appeal by completing a landscape overhaul of your front yard. It can be something as simple as sprucing up your flowerbeds with colorful blooms or adding a paver walkway. All of this will catch the eye of potential buyers—and fatten up the offers they make.

Beautify the Bathrooms

Bathrooms have a big effect on buyers. They expect clean, modern updates, just like in the kitchen. Overhauling your powder room is an easy weekend task that might require small swaps, such as a new modern light fixture over the vanity or a new vanity altogether.

Your full bathrooms will require a bit more attention if you want them to be up to snuff. You’ll likely want to update the lighting fixtures, cabinets, hardware and countertops. If you have the patience to re-tile a wall or backsplash in your bathroom yourself, you won’t have to shell out a ton of money to have someone else do it.

Out With the Outdated

Some accents once considered fresh and fashionable might now give your home a dated appearance. You probably already know what in your home screams ’70s, ’80s or ’90s. Whatever it is, it should go in due course.

The list of outdated design elements is truly endless, but some of the biggest offenders are old-school wallpaper, the floor-to-ceiling wood paneling that may or may not be actual wood, and, of course, popcorn ceilings. By removing these three offenders alone–a popcorn ceiling doesn’t take much effort, but make sure you test for asbestos first–you’ll transport your old home into the present.

You go, weekend warrior!

Source: Megan Wild/RISMedia’s Housecall