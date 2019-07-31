6 Tips for Designing the Perfect Pool House

Follow these tips to design the ultimate pool house…

Connected to Nature

Consider large doors that open to the pool area and easily transition in and out.

Keep It Consistent

Consistent style between the main house and pool house provides a sense of fluidity.

Changing Room

A changing room is essential, as is storage space for towels, pool toys, and more.

Kitchenette

A kitchenette with a few key appliances makes it easy to prepare refreshments by the pool.

Covered BBQ Area

A well-designed grill station next to the pool is perfect for entertaining.

Guest Room

A separate structure gives visitors privacy, while acting as their own private guesthouse.