Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Expands Reach

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently announced that it is merging with Coldwell Banker First. The addition will provide added value for clients and extend the geographic reach of the brand in Eastern North Carolina to Havelock, Cedar Point and the surrounding areas. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders say the move is a facet of their fluid, adaptable business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.

The Coldwell Banker Advantage family of companies will now include Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, serving Southeastern N.C., from Havelock down to Calabash; Coldwell Banker Advantage, serving Raleigh, Fayetteville and Southern Pines; Coldwell Banker Willis-Smith, serving the New Bern area; and Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage, serving the Greater Myrtle Beach and Georgetown, S.C., areas.

“With our network of 43 offices and over 1,300 agents, we can provide a local insight and a rapid, effective response for clients across Eastern North Carolina and Northeastern South Carolina,” says Tim Milam, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “We could not be more excited for this, as Coldwell Banker First is a great company with a proven track record and phenomenal leadership.”

“Coldwell Banker First Realty and Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage have a long history of working together in the interest of their clients. We are delighted to become a part of the Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage family as we know this will enable us to enhance our service levels to our current and prospective clients, as well as expanding Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage’s presence in the area,” says Leontine Zambrano of Coldwell Banker First.

“This merger will provide our agents, buyers and sellers with the benefits of a vast referral network, advanced technology to streamline transactions, and revitalized social media campaigns,” adds Ric Fountain, also of Coldwell Banker First.

With the merger, Zambrano and Fountain will remain in their current roles. Owners of the firm will include Milam of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Gary Rabon, president of Coldwell Banker Advantage in Raleigh and Ralph Huff, president of Coldwell Banker Advantage in Fayetteville.

“All of our regional offices are led by a local owner with deep community ties and extensive area knowledge, gained from many years of working in their respective markets. When you combine that with the exceptional brand reputation and support of Coldwell Banker, what you have is a level of representation that is simply unsurpassed,” adds Milam.

For more information, please visit www.seacoastrealty.com.