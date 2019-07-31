NAR Applauds Senate EPW Committee for Advancing Surface Transportation Reauthorization

National Association of REALTORS® President John Smaby issued the following statement after the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved S. 2302, America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019:

“The National Association of REALTORS® thanks Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman John Barrasso and Ranking Member Tom Carper for unanimously advancing this bipartisan legislation, which makes significant, much-needed investments in our nation’s surface transportation infrastructure.

“NAR is particularly pleased to see provisions included that provide funding—and flexibility—to states; that ensure our infrastructure is more resilient and better equipped to handle extreme weather events; and that maximize affordability and efficiency by streamlining project permitting. As the work to secure surface transportation funding continues over the next year, NAR’s 1.3 million members maintain their call for infrastructure investments that make our neighborhoods safer and the dream of achieving homeownership more accessible.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.