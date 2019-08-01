8 Airport and Flying Myths You Shouldn’t Believe

There are some wide-accepted myths flying around about airports and flying. Here are a few to remember when you’re booking your next flight.

It’s cheaper to book a two-way flight. That’s usually not the case. Booking a round trip won’t always save you money. You might want to investigate booking two separate tickets even on different airlines to get the best deals and the best flight times.

An airline won’t compensate you for a delayed flight. Most people don’t even consider approaching an airline when their flights are delayed. That might be a mistake. Airlines won’t compensate you for being late on domestic flights, but you could be eligible if you’re flying to Europe because of European Union laws.

Airlines cancel flights with too few passengers. This is also a myth. The plane will be needed elsewhere no matter how many passengers are on board for a flight, so even if you’re the only traveller, get ready to buckle up!

Air travel costs increase every year. Although it’s very expensive to operate a jet, not all airlines increase the cost of tickets every year. Much hinges on the economy and the price of fuel. In some cases, flight travel can decrease.

The payout for being bumped. Most people believe an airline will cough up big bucks in remuneration if they bump passengers from flights. Some passengers voluntarily bump themselves because of this belief. It’s true you will get refunded on some of your ticket cost, but it’s likely not as much as you think.

Check-in or gate seat upgrades. Some travellers think they will be able to get a seat upgrade at check-in or at the gate just by asking. The fact is, they’re really hard to get since many passengers book their seats ahead of time. If the airline oversells a flight or you get bumped, you may be able to negotiate a seat upgrade as compensation.

Lost bags. An airline won’t always pay for what you lost. So, you might want to think seriously about packing expensive items in checked baggage. You will be compensated to a point, but you might want to wear your diamond earrings or put them in your carry on.

Dangerous radiation emanates from body scanners. When you go through an airport scanner, you’re getting far less radiation than you would if you had a CT scan. Experts say the amount is negligible, even if you fly often.