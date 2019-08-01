‘Stress Free’ Homes Are Trending

Life happens quickly today. Family members are caught up in the busy-ness of life and there are times when day-to-day tasks can become overwhelming. Having a home that promotes joy, rest and relaxation seems to be where it’s at when it comes to home life today.

A New Niche

Developers are paying attention to what homebuyers are looking for when it comes to designing spaces. They’re trying to create interiors that promote an easier lifestyle—one that is comfortable after what are often frantic workdays. And in doing so, they’re appealing more to women who especially welcome meditative spaces.

Zen-like homes are in demand among female purchasers. Easing the cares of the day is one of the most important things to women when they’re looking to buy a home.

In fact, the four most prominent elements women look for in a home for their families are stress relief, great entertainment areas, flexible living and storage spaces. Women, in particular, are looking for the family home to make their lives easier, more convenient, more inviting and more fun.

More Money, More Relaxation

Although these types of homes can be created within most budgets, the more the home costs, the more likely it’s going to impart a free and easy feeling. Some developers make sure to incorporate spa areas in some higher-end homes.

Creating the most natural environment possible is also high on the list—using natural materials like stone, wood, marble, granite, cork, bamboo and the like. Connecting homeowners to nature is one of the most sure-fire ways to ease stress levels.

In today’s homes, you may also find spaces for yoga and exercise, a sauna, steam room, movie theatre and even an outdoor shower.

Here are some other things that may make living in a home more relaxing:

Natural light and light dimmers A water feature like a pond and/or fountain Automated shades Covered, outdoor living spaces Work-in pantry area Large, floor-to-ceiling windows to let in light



Today’s homes are reflective of the sign of the times. In this fast-paced world, you need a place to kick off your shoes, curl up and just let the tension go. When your home can help you do that, you may be willing to up the ante on the amount you’re willing to pay for it.